Nurse in critical condition after being assaulted by patient

A Rhode Island nurse is in critical condition after he was assaulted by a patient, ABC affiliate WPRI reported Sept. 8.

Providence police said the male nurse was "violently assaulted" around 7:30 a.m. while working in Rhode Island Hospital's psychiatric department. No weapons were involved and the patient is in custody.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with our employee, the employee's family, and their co-workers at the hospital and throughout Lifespan," Kathleen Hart, a spokesperson for Lifespan, told WPRI. She added that assistance and support is available for employees who witnessed the event.