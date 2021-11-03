New York hospital first to implement CLEAR's Health Pass to improve health screenings

New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery is the first hospital in the U.S. to implement CLEAR's Health Pass, a mobile experience that verifies proof of vaccination, to improve health screenings following a successful pilot program, according to a Nov. 3 press release.

The CLEAR service is approved by New York City and has been used by more than 130 organizations across the country.

Patients who choose to use the application for proof of vaccination in advance of visits will experience "touchless and expedited" check-ins. Patients who do not wish to use this technology will continue with staff-guided screenings and check-ins.

"I'm pleased that this collaboration provides assurance and convenience for our patients today, but more excited by how HSS and CLEAR can together advance personalization for healthcare consumers more broadly," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and chief executive officer of Hospital for Special Surgery. "This combines our commitment to superior care with a shared vision for digital innovation, data integration, and state-of-the-art technology: together we have uniquely valuable opportunities."