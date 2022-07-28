New Leapfrog report recommends 29 measures to prevent diagnostic errors

The Leapfrog Group recommended 29 practices for hospitals to implement in order to prevent patient harm and death from diagnostic errors in a July 28 report.

The report, "Recognizing Excellence in Diagnosis: Recommended Practices for Hospitals," is a culmination of a team of experts and stakeholders conducting a year-long effort to identify best practices in diagnostic quality and safety at hospitals. The report includes descriptions and resources to help hospitals implement each of the recommended practices, while also offering guidance to employers, purchasers and patient advocates.

"Clinicians and hospital leaders tell us they know diagnostic errors are harming too many patients, but they are less clear on how to fix the problem," Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog, said in a July 28 news release. “Thanks to the incredible leadership of the multi-stakeholder group Leapfrog has convened, hospitals now have clarity on the steps to take. The faster hospitals act, the more lives they can save."

Beginning in the fall, Leapfrog will begin a pilot program to survey hospitals based on practices identified in this report, feedback from which will eventually be used for a new section in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

To read the full report, click here.