Mississippi hospital shooting victim dies

The victim in a possible murder-suicide at a Mississippi hospital has died, NBC affiliate WLBT reported Sept. 6.

On Sept. 5, Cecil Ivey, 95, reportedly entered the room of his 92-year-old wife, Loyce, around 2 a.m. at Jackson-based Baptist Memorial Hospital and allegedly shot her, then went into another room and shot himself.

Mr. Ivey was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ms. Ivey was in critical condition until she died the next day.

A hospital spokesperson told Becker's: "We are shocked by the domestic-related shooting involving a patient and their spouse in their early 90s that occurred in our hospital overnight. None of our staff or other patients were involved or harmed, and we have enacted our security protocols as a precaution."