Leapfrog ranks diagnostic error recommendations

On April 1, Leapfrog updated its list of 29 diagnostic error practice recommendations after hospital leaders asked for a hierarchy.

The reorganized recommendations are now in the form of 24 optional questions. In upcoming surveys, the questions will be organized in six parts: CEO commitment to diagnostic excellence, patient engagement, risk assessment and mitigation, convening a multidisciplinary team, staff training and education, and closing the loop on cancer diagnosis.

Leapfrog previously said at least 60% of the nation's leading hospitals are working on improving their diagnostic errors, but full implementation of all 29 recommendations is rare.