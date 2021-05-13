Joint Commission: Top 5 most challenging requirements for hospitals in 2020

The Joint Commission has collected data on compliance with standards, National Patient Safety Goals, and Accreditation and Certification Participation Requirements to identify trends surrounding challenging requirements.

The Joint Commission identified the top five requirements most frequently found to be out of compliance during surveys and reviews from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. Fewer surveys were conducted in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to the Joint Commission.

The top five most challenging requirements for hospitals in 2020, as written by the Joint Commission:

1. Reduce the risk for suicide.

2. The hospital reduces the risk of infections associated with medical equipment, devices and supplies.

3. The hospital implements its infection prevention and control plan.

4. The hospital safely administers medications.

5. The hospital manages risks associated with its utility systems.

