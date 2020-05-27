Joint Commission to resume surveys in June

The Joint Commission will resume regular certification and accreditation surveys in June that will incorporate new social-distancing precautions for COVID-19, the accrediting body said May 27.

The Joint Commission said it will reach out to hospitals due for a survey to assess their current state amid the pandemic. The organization said it is determining which organizations will be surveyed based on numerous factors, prioritizing those in low-risk COVID-19 areas first.

The group said it will not assess hospitals' emergency operations plans.

"Our survey will focus on a thorough assessment but will not retroactively review compliance," The Joint Commission said. "Rather, we will work to understand how you have adapted to the pandemic and review your current practices to assure you are providing safe care and working in a safe environment."



The Joint Commission suspended regular surveys in mid-March to let healthcare providers focus on their pandemic response.

