The Joint Commission suspends regular surveys

The Joint Commission has suspended regular accreditation and certification surveys to let healthcare organizations concentrate on the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter sent out by the accrediting agency.

The commission suspended all regular surveys beginning March 16 with no anticipated date to restart them. It will conduct a small number of surveys in specific situations and provide details about them soon, the commision said.

If a healthcare organization's accreditation renewal date passes while surveys have been suspended, their accreditation will be extended without disruption, the commission said.

"We know this is a very difficult time for all health care providers," wrote Mark Pelletier, RN, COO/chief nursing executive of accreditation and certification operations at the Joint Commission. "We are here to provide expert advice and guidance."

