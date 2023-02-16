HCA Healthcare surgical recovery program sees decrease in length of stay, readmission rates

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

A surgical recovery program implemented by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has so far shown a reduction in length of hospital stays by two days and a 44 percent decrease in opioid usage.

The initiative, known as the Enhanced Surgical Recovery program, is designed after a program in Europe and aims to take a multidisciplinary approach through therapies, patient education, pain management and more to improve patient outcomes post-surgery, according to a Feb. 15 press release. 

Results from HCA Healthcare's research of 141,482 surgeries has so far "shown to be a proven roadmap to help improve surgical results," the organization wrote. 

Other notable findings from patient outcomes after ESR-focused treatment include: 

  • More than 2 million fewer morphine medications dispensed.
  • A 54 percent decrease in readmissions after 30 days post-joint replacements.
  • A 45 percent decrease in readmissions after 90 days post-gynecological surgery.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles