Georgia hospital gives drug that delays diabetes by 2-7 years

Piedmont Columbus (Ga.) Regional Midtown is one of the first U.S. hospitals to administer Tzield, a newly approved therapy that delays the progression of Type 1 diabetes by two to seven years.

West Georgia resident Ella Velez, 15, is among the first pediatric patients in the world to receive the medication, according to a May 23 news release from Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare. With the help of endocrinologist Steven Leichter, MD, Ella received infusions for 14 days.

Piedmont Columbus Regional is the first hospital in the U.S. to develop a screening process for patients who might be candidates for Tzield, the release said. In fall 2024, the 24-hospital system will open a children's hospital that will have the capability to offer the medication to more patients.