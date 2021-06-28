CMS lacks authority to ensure safety during pandemics, inspector general finds

CMS does not have sufficient authority to ensure accredited hospitals maintain safety and quality during an emerging infectious disease emergency, HHS' Office of Inspector General said in a June 28 report.

The inspector general reviewed CMS hospital preparedness measures for an emerging infectious disease and found they were well-designed and implemented, but CMS lacks the oversight authority to ensure adherence to these measures.

For example, CMS in February 2019 urged all accredited hospitals to plan for emerging infectious diseases but could not determine whether facilities updated their emergency preparedness plans until 2022 due to its quality and safety inspection cycles.

Once COVID-19 emerged, CMS requested — but couldn't require — hospitals to perform special infection control surveys to help prepare for COVID-19 patients. As of Aug. 17, 2020, state survey agencies had only performed these surveys at about 13 percent of hospitals due to CMS' limited authority over accredited hospitals, according to the report.

"As a result of these limitations, CMS could not ensure that accredited hospitals would continue to provide quality care and operate safely during the COVID-19 emergency, and cannot ensure quality and safety at accredited hospitals when a future emerging infectious disease threatens the United States," the inspector general's report stated.

The report recommends CMS make regulatory changes that permit the agency to require hospitals to perform special surveys after it issues new participation requirements or guidelines during a public health emergency.



To view the full report, click here.