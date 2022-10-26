Cleveland Clinic launches global quality improvement program

Cleveland Clinic is aiming to improve the quality of care delivered globally through a new program, the health system said Oct. 26.

Through the Cleveland Clinic Connected program, clinical and operational experts from the health system will share best practices in quality, safety and patient experience with healthcare organizations across the globe.

Physicians from participating organizations will be able to tap any of Cleveland Clinic's 6,000 experts for second opinions on complex cases. Member institutions will also have access to the system's quality improvement and advisory services, along with its education and training programs.

