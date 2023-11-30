AdventHealth reaches landmark 1,000 liver transplants

A team of surgeons at Orlando-based AdventHealth Transplant Institute performed the 1,000th liver transplant since the program's inception in 2007, according to a Nov. 30 news release.

The 1,000th procedure was performed by Michael Angelis, MD who was assisted by surgeons, Philip Wai, MD, and Thomas Chin, MD, who helped start the liver transplant program 16 years ago.

The center typically has shorter transplant wait times than the national average and boasts some of the top surgical outcomes for patients of transplant hospitals across the country.

"We're able to handle one of the most difficult surgeries and continue to do so with excellent outcomes," Dr. Chin stated in the release. "I think that should bring a lot of confidence."