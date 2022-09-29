1 person killed in shooting at Arkansas hospital

One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after an active shooter event at CHI St. Vincent North Hospital in Sherwood, Ark., according to KARK.

Local police responded at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 28 to a report of shots fired at the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown, and police confirmed to the public at 11:15 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the facility, according to the report.

"Officers did locate one victim deceased from at least one gunshot wound at the hospital," Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said during an afternoon news conference, according to NBC News. "We have taken a person of interest into custody as well."

Authorities later identified the victim as 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield of North Little Rock, Ark. The suspect, 24-year-old Raymond Lovett of Little Rock, Ark., has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault, according to KATV. Authorities said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

A hospital spokesperson said the lockdown was lifted on Wednesday afternoon and normal operations have resumed.



"Today is a tragic day in the history of our ministry here at CHI St. Vincent," CEO Chad Aduddel said in a YoutTube video posted Sept. 28. "We grieve today for life that was lost. We grieve for our coworkers, patients, families, and many others whose lives are forever changed by today's events."