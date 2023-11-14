1 in 5 patients get 'rebound COVID' after taking Paxlovid: Study

More than 20% of patients who take Paxlovid experience a virologic rebound of COVID-19 after stopping treatment, according to research published Nov. 13 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In comparison, patients who do not take the antiviral medication only experience a virologic rebound about 2% of the time, according to a Nov. 13 news release from Harvard Medical School, which led the study.

A past study suggested that virologic rebounds of the virus only occurred in 1% to 2% of patients, the news release notes.

While the researchers note this information should not dissuade providers from prescribing Paxlovid — which has been proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 — they say clinicians should warn patients about the possibility of a rebound and the potential to spread the virus.

"This study, while informative, does not change the fact that this drug is very effective at preventing hospitalizations and death," Jonathan Li, MD, co-author of the study and infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women's, stated in the release." Instead, it offers valuable insights to Paxlovid patients, helping them understand what to expect and how long they might be contagious."