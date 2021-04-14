West Virginia hospital to quadruple bed count

Morgantown-based WVU Hospitals has received certificate of need approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority to add 32 beds to Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center.

WVU Hospitals opened the emergency department and 10 inpatient beds at Fairmont Regional Medical Center in June. Since then, the system has expanded services offered at the hospitals, including diagnostics and cardiology and vascular care.

Fairmont Medical Center will have 42 beds once the beds approved by the health care authority are added. WVU Hospitals said the bed count increase is expected to result in more than 100 new jobs.

More articles on patient flow:

Wyoming locals forming new hospital after their only hospital cuts services: 10 details

Staffing shortage forces Oregon psychiatric hospital to close

Wisconsin closes $15M overflow COVID-19 hospital after treating 207 patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.