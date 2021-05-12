Washington hospital delays surgeries; COVID-19 not to blame

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center rescheduled surgeries at least through May 12 after experiencing "unprecedented patient volume" in its emergency department, the Bellingham, Wash.-based hospital's CMO said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The "critical patient capacity issues," first reported by The Bellingham Herald after an internal email about the constraints was posted to Reddit May 11, are not primarily due to COVID-19, but rather emergency, postpartum and pediatric patients.



While COVID-19 may not be driving the influx of patients at St. Joseph, the state of Washington is seeing a fourth wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to NPR, with hospitalizations rising quickly among younger patients.

The unprecedented volume at St. Joseph's ED has affected the rest of operations at the 253-bed hospital, Sudhakar Karlapudi, MD, CMO for PeaceHealth's Northwest network, said in the statement. For 48 hours starting May 11, all nonemergent surgeries were rescheduled to ensure patient safety and conserve resources.

"Other than identifying that these patients are sick enough to require hospital care, with the exception of laboring moms, there doesn't seem to be any commonality among the patients," Dr. Karlapudi said, adding that the hospital does still have capacity in its COVID-19 units. However, these isolated beds can't be easily transitioned into non-COVID-19 beds, he said.



Even with those COVID-19 beds, the hospital would still be considerably over its normal capacity, Dr. Karlapudi said.



Medical leaders and staff are meeting every two hours to evaluate the situation, the statement said.

