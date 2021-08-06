Vanderbilt University Medical Center delays surgeries

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's adult hospital is rescheduling surgeries that can be delayed amid a rise in COVID-19 patients, according to WPLN News.

VUMC is treating more than 80 COVID-19 patients compared to 10 a few weeks ago, creating staffing challenges, the radio station reported, citing a note sent Aug. 5 to employees. That number is across all hospitals.

"Everybody that comes for surgery needs their surgery, and so having to postpone them is a very significant change. And it's something that could potentially get a lot worse as we move into this next phase of the pandemic," Seth Karp, MD, VUMC chief of surgery, told WPLN News.

VUMC is also grappling with limited room for transfer patients, according to the report.

