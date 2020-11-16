U of Kansas Health System begins delaying elective surgeries

The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City started postponing some elective surgeries to free up inpatient beds, according to local news station KMBC.

The surgeries affected include those that can be safely delayed without a risk to patient health.

The surgeries began being postponed Nov. 12.

The health system said the decision was made to help reduce the strain on its hospitals as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase.

