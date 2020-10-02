Trinity Health to close Michigan hospital ER

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Mercy Health, part of Trinity Health, will close the emergency department at one of its hospitals in Muskegon, Mich., on Oct. 17.

Mercy said the soon-to-be vacated emergency department will become an urgent care center on Oct. 18. After the ER closes, all emergency care will be provided at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon.

Mercy Health has two other urgent care centers in the Muskegon area. The North Muskegon Urgent Care will temporarily close due to limited staffing and resources, and the Lakes Village Urgent Care in Norton Shores, Mich., will remain temporarily closed as well.

"This consolidation of services enabled the health system to minimize exposure risk and better steward resources during COVID-19," the health system said in a news release. "The health system is reviewing how and when to re-open services at these locations."

