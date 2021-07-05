Texas hospital staff delivers 100+ babies in a total of 91 hours in 'unprecedented' boom

A total of 107 babies were born across two stretches totaling 91 hours at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth's (Texas) Andrews Women's Hospital, CNN reports.

Hospital staff members delivered 52 babies in a single 47-hour period beginning June 24. Beginning on June 28, the hospital delivered another 55 babies in just 44 hours.

Typically, the hospital averages 16 deliveries per day, according to a news release cited by CNN.

"While Andrews Women's Hospital is known as a high-volume delivery hospital, the influx in births was considered rare and exceptional," the health system said.

That beats the hospital's 2018 record, when 48 babies were delivered within 41 hours.