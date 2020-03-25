Suburban Chicago hospital will reopen to house coronavirus patients

A hospital in Blue Island, Ill., will reopen and be used for quarantining people who have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The hospital, which closed in September, could be ready to accept patients by March 28. About 200 beds at the hospital will be used for COVID-19 patients, according to the report.

The reopening of the hospital, formerly known as MetroSouth Medical Center, is part of a plan Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier this week that also involves renting out thousands of hotel rooms to isolate confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health announced in June that it filed an application with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to close 314-bed MetroSouth Medical Center. After receiving approval, Quorum closed the hospital in late September.

Illinois is one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19. As of 7:25 a.m. CDT March 25, there were 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.



