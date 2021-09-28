Steward hospital moves up maternity ward closure by 3 months

Dallas-based Steward Health Care will end maternity and obstetrics services at Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center about three months earlier than anticipated, local news station WKBN reported Sept. 27.

The health system planned to stop nonemergency maternity and obstetrics services by Dec. 31, but it now will end those services Sept. 29.

Steward said it moved the date because of recent operational considerations.

When it first announced the closure, Steward cited several reasons for discontinuing the services, including low patient demand, staffing challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. Steward also said UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pa., is a few miles away and offers birthing services.