Staffing shortage forces Oregon psychiatric hospital to close

Aspen Springs Psychiatric Hospital in Hermiston, Ore., is closing less than eight months after opening its doors.

The 16-bed hospital opened in September and will close at midnight on April 8. The hospital served a total of 75 patients, according to a closure announcement from the hospital's owner, Ontario, Ore.-based Lifeways.

"With the full support of our Board of Directors, Lifeways has made the difficult but realistic decision to close Aspen Springs as an acute care psychiatric hospital," the news release states.

The company cited a healthcare worker shortage and "the realities of COVID-19" as reasons for the closure.

"Lifeways continues to work with Oregon Health Authority in pursuit of an alternative level of care for Aspen Springs that is more aligned with healthcare worker availability, and we will continue our effective partnerships in the community to align Aspen Springs with the needs of the communities," the company said.

