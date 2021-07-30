Staffing shortage closes Washington standalone ED

St. Michael Medical Center, a standalone emergency and trauma center in Bremerton, Wash., is temporarily closing July 30 because of staffing shortages and has not provided a reopening date, according to the Kitsap Sun, citing an announcement from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, which operates the ED.

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health said it is closing the ED "out of an abundance of caution for patient safety." The facility will remain closed "until staffing levels improve to a level that support safe care for patients in need of emergency care," the health system said.

St. Michael Medical Center is one of many healthcare facilities across the nation facing staffing shortages.