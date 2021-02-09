Shooting at Allina Health clinic injures 5, suspect arrested

Five people were shot and seriously injured at the Allina Health Clinic Crossroads campus in Buffalo, Minn., Feb. 9, an Allina Health president confirmed in a news conference. The suspect in the shooting is in custody.

Of those injured, four people were transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., and one was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. The patients' conditions were unknown at the time of the news conference.

Officials didn't say whether the victims were patients or healthcare workers.

"This is a very challenging day for us out here and across the Allina Health family," Kelly Spratt, president of Allina Health Buffalo Hospital said. "Our hearts break for the family of the patients that trust us with their care and the greater community. "

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said the suspect in custody is 67-year-old Gregory Urlich of Buffalo. Mr. Deringer added that police believe he acted alone and that they were "very familiar with the suspect."

Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the clinic around 11 a.m., after reports of multiple shots fired.

The clinic was evacuated, but has since been given the all clear, police said.

