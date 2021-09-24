Rhode Island Hospital closes part of ED over staff shortage

Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital was forced to close part of its emergency department Sept. 23 because of a nursing shortage, according to the Boston Globe.

The portion of the ED that closed is called the C-pod, which has been used for different services at the hospital in the past year. It has been used as an inpatient holding unit, a unit for moderately acute patients and a COVID-19 isolation unit.

Providence-based Lifespan, the owner of Rhode Island Hospital, said the decision to close the unit was made to ensure the hospital has enough workers to treat the sickest patients and provide safe care to them. A spokesperson for Lifespan said the C-pod could reopen once it has enough staff.

"The recent staffing shortages from leaves of absences, daily call-outs, and resignations for travel nurse opportunities make it difficult to staff the area consistently," Lifespan spokesperson Kathleen Hart told the Globe.