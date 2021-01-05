Renovations prompt Los Angeles hospital to suspend patient care services
Olympia Medical Center, an Alecto Healthcare hospital in Los Angeles, said it will suspend all patient care services, including the emergency department and emergency medical services, so it can complete substantial renovations.
According to the facility's website, the emergency department won't provide services after 11:59 p.m. March 31, and some supplemental services may be suspended after Jan. 31.
Suspension of services will include:
- Six licensed coronary care beds
- Six intensive care beds
- 192 unspecified general acute care beds
- Inpatient and outpatient surgical services
- Physical therapy
- Respiratory care services
- Wound care
The hospital said the suspension of patient care services will result in layoffs for about 450 full-time and part-time employees.
