Renovations prompt Los Angeles hospital to suspend patient care services

Olympia Medical Center, an Alecto Healthcare hospital in Los Angeles, said it will suspend all patient care services, including the emergency department and emergency medical services, so it can complete substantial renovations.

According to the facility's website, the emergency department won't provide services after 11:59 p.m. March 31, and some supplemental services may be suspended after Jan. 31.

Suspension of services will include:

Six licensed coronary care beds

Six intensive care beds

192 unspecified general acute care beds

Inpatient and outpatient surgical services

Physical therapy

Respiratory care services

Wound care

The hospital said the suspension of patient care services will result in layoffs for about 450 full-time and part-time employees.

