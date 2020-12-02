Steward closes maternity ward at Ohio hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care plans to close the maternity ward at its hospital in Warren, Ohio, according to news station WYTV.

The health system cited low patient demand as the reason for the Dec. 31 closure at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

"Despite our best efforts, patient demand has remained low, and Trumbull's maternity ward remains significantly underutilized — a trend that began even prior to Steward taking ownership of the hospital. Trumbull’s maternity ward covers less than 15 percent of the babies delivered in the region annually," Steward told WYTV.

Patients needing maternity services can access them at Steward's Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, which is about 18 miles away, or Mercy Health's St. Joseph Warren Hospital which is 1.5 miles away from Trumbull Regional.

