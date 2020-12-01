West Virginia governor asks hospitals to reevaluate elective surgeries

Hospitals across West Virginia will start limiting elective surgery cases to help the state respond to the COVID-19 resurgence, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Nov. 30.

The governor has asked hospitals and health systems to reevaluate their surge plans to account for the growing number of cases in the state. The hospitals are expected to evaluate surgeries that will be done in the next 45 days.

"Our state health experts are genuinely concerned about the possibility of our hospitals becoming overrun if things get worse," Mr. Justice said. "We’ve been in talks with the West Virginia Hospital Association and many of the state's hospitals, and we all believe that some level of reduction of elective surgeries may be needed to ensure that we will have hospital space."

Hospitals are being asked to submit the surge plans to the West Virginia Hospital Association.

More articles on patient flow:

Colorado governor allows at-capacity hospitals to transfer, deny patients

St. Louis Children's Hospital treating adult patients with COVID-19

UW Medicine halts some surgeries

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.