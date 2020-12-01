New York governor orders county to stop elective surgeries

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered hospitals in Erie County to halt elective surgeries to ensure there are enough beds to care for COVID-19 patients.

The elective surgery ban will be effective Dec. 4.

"Erie County has the most critical hospital situation in the state," Mr. Cuomo said in a news conference Nov. 30.



Buffalo-based Catholic Health, which has hospitals in Erie County, already voluntarily stopped elective procedures in November.

Mr. Cuomo is now mandating the ban for all hospitals in the county.

Mr. Cuomo added that if bed capacity constraints get worse in other New York counties, he will also mandate an elective surgery ban.

