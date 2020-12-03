1 in 4 children visited an urgent care, retail clinic in 2019

About 26 percent of U.S. children visited an urgent care or retail health clinic last year, according to a new CDC report.

The research is based on data from the agency's 2019 National Health Interview Survey.

Three report findings:

1. White children (29.2 percent) were more likely to visit urgent care or retail health clinics than Black children (24.9 percent) or Hispanic children (22.6 percent).

2. Uninsured children (19.3 percent) were less likely to have visited such a facility last year compared to children with private insurance (27.6 percent) or public health insurance (25.2 percent).

3. Families with higher incomes, or those in which parents had a higher level of education, were also more likely to use these healthcare facilities.



To view the full report, click here.

