Physician shortage forces Arizona hospital to shut down ICU

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., has temporarily shut down its ICU wing, according to a Jan. 25 Green Valley News report.

The hospital closed the ICU because it was unable to hire a pulmonologist, CEO Stephen Harris told the Green Valley News.

"Because of COVID, we've been unable to find, at any price, a pulmonologist, which is a critically important medical specialty to have if you're offering ICU services," Mr. Harris told the Green Valley News.

The hospital closed the ICU on Jan. 25 and plans to reopen the wing after the pandemic ends or when a pulmonologist becomes available, according to the report.

