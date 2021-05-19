Physician chain with 23 centers in California abruptly closes

Lags Medical Centers, a chain of pain management clinics based in Santa Maria, Calif., has abruptly closed, according to a May 15 report from The Modesto Bee.

The sudden closure has left hundreds of patients without referrals, access to their medical records or treatment plans, according to the report.

Some patients told local news station KGPE they were notified by text that Lags Medical Centers would be closing "due to unforeseen circumstances." The notification said patients would receive a 30-day medication refill and it told them to contact their primary care physicians.

The Bee attempted to reach Lags Medical Clinics' founder and director of medicine Francis Lagattuta, MD, but he did not respond to the newspaper's request. Phone calls to multiple clinics ended with a recording stating the clinic was closed. No additional information was provided in the recording, according to the report.

Lags Medical Centers runs about 23 centers to treat chronic pain in California, and has locations in Oregon, Washington and Nevada, according to the provider's website.



