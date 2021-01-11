Pennsylvania hospital to cut 97 beds

Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center is shifting acute care and surgical services to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and reducing its inpatient capacity from 107 beds to 10, according to the Olean Times Herald.

The hospitals' parent system, Upper Allegheny Health System, said BRMC will retain an emergency room and "develop centers of excellence" in behavioral health, outpatient services and long-term care. The system said the changes are part of a strategic plan to ensure sustainable healthcare for its two-state service area, according to the report.

BRMC is slated to end acute care and surgical services April 1, but that date could change.

"UAHS will not implement the plan so long as the pandemic significantly impacts hospitals, staff and resources," the system said in a statement, according to the Times Herald.

