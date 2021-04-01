Patient dies after falling from Kaiser hospital window

A patient died after falling from a fifth-floor window at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center in Grantville, Calif., according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police are investigating the March 30 death of the patient and the fall, but declined to respond to the Union Tribune's request for comment.



A worker at the Kaiser hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the patient used a chair to shatter the glass of the window on the fifth floor. The worker said that the fifth floor is a telemetry unit.



Kaiser confirmed the patient death to the publication, but declined to comment further due to privacy regulations.

"While we cannot disclose details of the event due to privacy regulations, we continue to provide our full cooperation to the San Diego Police Department in their investigation and defer to them for further comment," Kaiser told the Union-Tribune.



Kaiser said it has also reported the incident to the California Department of Public Health.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Kaiser for comment and will update the story accordingly.

