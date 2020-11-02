Nebraska health system reduces elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health is scaling back elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise, the Journal Star reported.

The health system said it is decreasing elective surgeries requiring overnight hospitalization by 10 percent for the week of Nov. 2 to ensure it is able to care for COVID-19 patients and perform essential surgeries, according to the publication, which cites an Oct. 30 announcement.

The decision was made "after eclipsing predetermined metrics for three consecutive days," according to Bryan Health, and surgeries such as knee and hip replacements and some cardiac procedures are likely to be postponed.

Bryan Health said it will continue to watch the situation and adjust restrictions as necessary.

According to the Journal Star, Bryan Health hospitals in Lincoln had 57 COVID-19 patients as of Oct. 30, an increase from 36 on Oct. 26. They also had six other patients Oct. 30 who were infected, had tested negative, but were still hospitalized.

Nebraska reported Oct. 28 that hospitalizations were up 24 percent from the week prior, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

