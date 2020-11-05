Minnesota health system postpones nonemergency surgeries

St. Luke's, a two-hospital system in Duluth, Minn., is postponing nonemergency surgeries amid a surge in COVID-19 patients, according to local news station WDIO.

The health system said it will only delay surgeries that require an overnight stay and can be rescheduled safely.

"During this time we need to free up hospital beds and staff to care for the growing number of people requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19," St. Luke's CMO Nick Van Deelen, MD, told the publication.

The health system said it is a fluid situation that is monitored daily.

