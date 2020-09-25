Mercy Iowa City to close inpatient mental health unit

Mercy Iowa City said it will close its mental and behavioral health unit by the end of the year, according to The Gazette.

The hospital said it plans to shutter the unit due to financial pressures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercy Hospital Iowa told the Gazetteit plans to expand outpatient behavioral health services because "there is greater community need."

The last patient will be accepted into the behavioral health unit on Nov. 1, according to the report.

