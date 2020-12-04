Mayo Clinic Health System to temporarily close clinics amid COVID-19 surge

The Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily suspended operations at one of its Minnesota clinics and will do the same at four others, the health system said Dec. 3.

The health system has temporarily closed its Belle Plaine clinic. Its Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville clinics will temporarily close as of Dec. 7.

It is necessary to temporarily suspend operations at the five clinics "to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge," Mayo Clinic Health System said.

The health system anticipates the closures will last six weeks. The Belle Plaine clinic will remain a COVID-19 testing site.

Mayo Clinic Health System said patients may still receive care via clinic visits at other Mayo Clinic Health System sites, virtual video visits, or the health system's nurse line and Mayo Clinic Express Care Online .

