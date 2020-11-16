Idaho's St. Luke's halts elective surgery scheduling through Christmas

St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, will stop scheduling certain elective surgeries and procedures through Dec. 25, according to a company news release.

The health system said it will stop scheduling cases that require an overnight stay and can be delayed 90 or more days without negative consequences.



The temporary delay, which starts Nov. 16, is due to increasing COVID-19 activity in the state, St. Luke's said.

St. Luke's medical centers in Boise, Meridian, Magic Valley and Nampa will also cancel elective cases requiring an overnight stay scheduled for the week of Nov. 16, according to the news release.

Cases that do not require an overnight hospital stay are not affected by the cancellation or scheduling pause.

More articles on patient flow:

Cleveland Clinic to reschedule nonemergency surgeries

Sanford Health rescheduling nonemergency procedures

Minnesota hospital halts some elective surgeries for at least one week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.