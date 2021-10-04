Employee shot, killed by co-worker inside Philadelphia hospital, police say

Police said a certified nursing assistant was shot and killed by a co-worker Oct. 4 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The suspect, a 55-year-old male nursing assistant, shot a 43-year-old male certified nursing assistant after midnight at the hospital, according to police.

After the shooting in the hospital, the suspect drove off in a U-Haul van at about 1:25 a.m., and police eventually located the suspect and got into a shootout with him near Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia, KYW-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, reported.

Two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the shootout and were in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center as of the morning of Oct. 4. The suspect, who police said was wearing body armor and carrying multiple weapons, was shot in the upper body and neck and was in critical condition as of the morning of Oct. 4, according to police. The other nursing assistant was pronounced dead shortly after he was shot at the hospital.

Police said they are looking into the connection between the co-workers.

"We do believe that other employee was targeted," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters the morning of Oct. 4, according to the Inquirer. "The reasons why, at this point, we still don't know."

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson John Brand told Becker's the hospital did not have a statement at this point and referred inquiries to law enforcement. According to the Inquirer, hospital employees were notified via text before 1 a.m. about an active shooter in the hospital.

