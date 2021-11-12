ED service expected back at Catholic Health Orchard Park center Nov. 18

Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.) said it expects to reopen emergency services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park, N.Y., this month.

Emergency services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center, which temporarily closed Nov. 9, are expected to reopen no later than 7 a.m. Nov. 18, Catholic Health said in a news release.

The health system added, "Mercy Hospital will provide a more definitive reopening date in the coming days as volume in its main emergency department returns to pre-strike levels."

Catholic Health is restoring services at Mercy Hospital after a five-week strike. During the strike, Mercy Hospital suspended inpatient nonemergency procedures and labor and delivery services. The system on Sept. 29 also began diverting ambulances from Mercy Hospital and its Mercy Ambulatory Care Center.

On Nov. 10 — the day Communications Workers of America members who were on strike returned to work — ambulance transport, labor and delivery services, cardiac and stroke services, and off-site primary care and outpatient services resumed at Mercy Hospital.

Other outpatient services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center remain open, including presurgical testing and lab services.