COVID-19 snapshot: 8 areas, hospitals nearing capacity

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. have nearly doubled since mid-September, pushing several areas closer to capacity, reports The New York Times.

Below is a list of regions and hospitals reaching or at capacity:

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana surpassed 2,000 last week, with only about 15 percent of intensive care beds available in the southwest and southeast regions, reports The Indy Star.

2. There are 15 hospitals and a total of 58 intensive care beds in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, with 46 of those beds occupied Nov. 5, according to state data cited by Bridge Michigan. On Nov. 2, administrators at nine of the hospitals issued a joint statement warning the public that they're "at risk of a capacity crisis."

3. Twenty-three percent of intensive care beds in Kansas City, Mo., are occupied by COVID-19 patients, compared to just below 9 percent a month ago, KCUR reports. An average of 120 people are being admitted to Kansas City area hospitals each day, according to data from the Mid-America Regional Council.

4. The percentage of the population admitted to Illinois hospitals with COVID-19-like symptoms has tripled in some areas over the last month, reports The Chicago Tribune. If the virus spread isn't contained, "we are going to experience a surge in hospitalizations much higher than where we are now," Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters Nov. 5. "In some areas of our state that will mean that you'll run out of hospital beds."

5. COVID-19 cases in Utah have increased by 400 percent in the eight weeks between Sept. 5 and Nov. 5. Over the summer, ICUs were about 70 percent full. However, since October began, 85 percent of ICU beds in Utah were full.

6. Idaho hospitals reported a record-breaking 320 virus hospitalizations Nov. 4, including a high of 90 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, according to state data cited by the Idaho Statesman.

7. A COVID-19 surge is straining intensive care unit capacity at hospitals in the Twin Cities metro area of Minnesota, according to the Star Tribune. On Nov. 4, ICU beds were 98 percent full in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area.

8. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are increasing more sharply than previously predicted, according to an updated modeling report released by The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health. The modeling provides projections based on COVID-19 hospital census data through Nov. 2, found that Colorado could surpass ICU capacity in late December and surge capacity could be required by mid-December unless transmission is reduced.

