CMS seeks to boost hospital capacity during COVID-19 surge

CMS is giving hospitals facing a surge of COVID-19 patients expanded flexibility to care for Medicare patients in their homes, the department announced Nov. 25.

The new Acute Hospital Care At Home program will require in-person screening protocols to assess both medical and non-medical factors, including working utilities, before care can begin at home. Medicare patients will be admitted into the program from emergency departments and inpatient hospital beds.

Once at-home care begins, a registered nurse will evaluate each patient every day either in person or remotely, and either registered nurses or mobile integrated health paramedics will have two in-person visits daily based on the patient's nursing plan and hospital policies.

CMS approved the following six health systems with extensive experience providing acute hospital care at home to immediately participate in the program:

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital

Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

Other hospitals and health systems may submit a waiver request online.

