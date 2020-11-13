Cleveland Clinic extends postponement of some surgeries

Cleveland Clinic extended the postponement of nonessential surgical cases that require an inpatient stay through Nov. 20.

The health system announced Nov. 12 that it was rescheduling nonessential surgeries scheduled for Nov. 13 and Nov. 16. In announcing the extension, Cleveland Clinic said it is seeing the highest numbers of patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"We are extremely concerned about the rise in cases in our community, and we urge the public to limit the spread of the virus by remaining vigilant in wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands," the system said in a statement.

