Christ Hospital in Jersey City to close OB-GYN department

In an effort to consolidate services and cut costs, Jersey City, N.J.-based Christ Hospital said it will close its OB-GYN department by July 31, according to NJ.com.

Christ Hospital, part of the Jersey City-based CarePoint Health System, said the closure is a result of low patient volume and it will lead to better coordination.

The OB-GYN services will shift to another hospital in the CarePoint Health network, Hoboken University Medical Center, according to the report.

Seven staff members in the department will move to Hoboken, and 16 will move into other roles at Christ Hospital. Seventeen employees will be laid off, the hospital said.

Of CarePoint's three hospitals, Hoboken University Medical Center will have the only obstetrics and gynecology department, according to NJ.com.

In an interview last week with NJ.com, CarePoint Health said that it was looking to cut costs by reducing redundant services.

Read the full report here.

More articles on patient flow:

$52M field hospital in New York treated only 79 COVID-19 patients

ED visits are rebounding, analysis finds

Massachusetts hospital remains closed one month after flooding



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.