Catholic Health St. Joseph discharges final COVID-19 patient, shifts to outpatient center

Catholic Health's Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, discharged its last COVID-19 patient May 18 as the Cheektowaga, N.Y.-based hospital transitions into an outpatient and ambulatory care center, according to ABC affiliate WKBW.

Under the transition, the hospital will close its intensive care unit and end inpatient services. The changes at the St. Joseph campus, announced in March by the hospital's Buffalo, N.Y.-based parent company, Catholic Health, will result in some employees losing their jobs. At the time of the announcement, Catholic Health said it will work with affected employees to find them comparable employment opportunities within the health system.

According to a May 18 news release shared with WKBW, Catholic Health said, "Today, the hospital begins a new chapter in its service to the community as a center for outpatient surgery and ambulatory care with a concentrated focus on emergency, endoscopy/GI, orthopaedic, and rehabilitation services. Orthopedic surgery services resumed at St. Joseph Campus on March 29. The hospital's emergency department is expected to reopen on June 7."

Patients who present to the ED at the St. Joseph Campus and require hospitalization will be transferred to other Catholic Health facilities.