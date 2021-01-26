Bon Secours to end inpatient care, emergency services at Virginia hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health will end inpatient care and emergency services at its hospital in Norfolk, Va., by April 1.

In making its decision, health system officials said that Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center's acute and emergency services "no longer serve a vital need in the Norfolk community."

Bon Secours said the medical center saw a daily census range of 20 to 30 patients and a "significant decrease" in demand for emergency care.

Inpatient and emergency services offered at DePaul Medical Center will be consolidated to Portsmouth, Va.-based Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, about 8 miles away. Bon Secours said that the Maryview campus will serve as the single acute-care hub in the region.

The DePaul Medical Center will continue to offer outpatient, ambulatory, physician and community health services.

"We commit to working closely with our associates and providers to share timely and transparent information, especially as it relates to the transition of services and employment opportunities," said Amy Carrier, president of Bon Secours Hampton Roads. "We take the responsibility that comes with this decision very seriously, and we do not go into it lightly."

