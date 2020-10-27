Ballad Health to postpone elective procedures at some Tennessee hospitals

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health will begin deferring elective procedures at three of its Tennessee hospitals due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, CEO Alan Levine announced in a series of tweets.

On Oct. 26, Ballad began rescheduling up to 25 percent of elective services at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn.

In a few days, procedures will begin being deferred at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center, according to local news station WCYB.

Ballad Health said the percentage of electives being rescheduled could increase if there is an uptick in hospitalizations.

Ballad Health, which operates 21 hospitals in four states, said Oct. 26 it is caring for 166 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 28 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

"To our communities, we plead with you to stay home, social distance, wash your hands and wear masks in public. It is up to all of us to ensure that our hospitals don’t become overwhelmed so we can continue to provide the best possible care to all patients," Ballad Health tweeted.

